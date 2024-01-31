Normal to above-normal rainfall likely in north India in Feb: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Wednesday that normal to above-normal rainfall is anticipated in north India in February, following a drier-than-usual December and January. Addressing a press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India cumulatively may experience above-normal rainfall in February.

Northwest India recorded just 3.1 mm of rainfall in January, the second lowest since 1901, the IMD said.

North India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions is most likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 122 per cent of the long period average) in February.

“Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February is most likely to be above normal (more than 119 per cent of the long period average),” Mohapatra said.

Normal to above-normal rainfall is predicted over northeast and central India. Below-normal rainfall is likely over south peninsular India.

Most parts of the country are likely to witness above-normal minimum temperatures.

Northwest, west central, northeast and parts of east-central India are likely to see above-normal maximum temperatures in February, according to the IMD.

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely in most parts of peninsular India and parts of east-central India, the IMD said.

“Below-normal cold wave days are expected over some parts of central India during February,” it said.

The strong El Nino conditions — abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean — are likely to weaken steadily and turn to ENSO neutral conditions by the end of the spring season. Most models indicate a transition to La Nina conditions, considered favourable for Indian southwest monsoon, around July-September, Mohapatra said.