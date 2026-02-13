Normal life ‘largely’ unaffected by unions strike

New Delhi: A one-day nationwide strike called by trade unions on Thursday to protest alleged anti-worker policies of the central government had a muted impact, leaving most services largely unaffected.



Public transport, banks, and government offices continued to operate normally in most regions, while only pockets of certain states saw demonstrators joining the protest or work disruptions.

Trade unions mostly held gate meetings and demonstrations across many states, and at some places, workers reported late for duty to show their solidarity to the agitation.

According to reports, a mixed response was seen in states including Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Trade unions claimed “a big resistance against anti-people, anti-national policies of Union Government”, and stated that more than 30 crore workers, farmers and other sections joined the agitation.

The joint platform of the Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations and Associations, along with the constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the joint front of agricultural workers’ unions, succeeded in organising strike actions and massive mobilisations in more than 600 districts of the country, the forum stated.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders said that “markets across the country are open, trade is normal, and all business activities will proceed as usual”.

However, according to reports, normal life was partly affected in Odisha due to the agitation.

Public transport, markets, educational institutions, and business establishments were affected as major roads, including national and state highways, were blocked.

The bandh’s impact was felt in all major urban areas, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

In Jharkhand, banking, insurance and coal sectors have been affected by the strike, Bank of India (BOI) Employees’ Union state Deputy General Secretary Umesh Das said.

Left parties and the Congress have also extended their support to the strike in the state.

In Chhattisgarh, several nationalised banks remained closed as employees joined the strike. Staff of insurance companies, post offices, along with labourers and farmers, also participated in the agitation, affecting operations in their respective sectors.

Mining activities in the mineral-rich state were partially hit.

Normal life was largely unaffected in many areas, including Durg district in Chhattisgarh, where operations at the Bhilai Steel Plant continued as usual.

Operations were affected at ports in Tamil Nadu as workers staged protests. Port operations in Thoothukudi and Chennai bore the brunt of the agitation.

The industrial hub of Sriperumbudur also witnessed significant activity as workers from several manufacturing units held gate meetings and demonstrations.