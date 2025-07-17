Normal life hit in Odisha amidst 12-hour bandh over student’s suicide, protesters demand justice

Bhubaneswar: Normal life came to a standstill in Odisha on Thursday as opposition Congress and seven other political parties enforced a 12-hour bandh over the death of a college student who set herself on fire after being denied justice in an alleged sexual harassment incident. Though over six hours had passed since the strike began, there were no reports of violence or untoward incidents from any part of the state, a senior home department official said, adding that the bandh has mostly affected transport and business sectors.

The bandh, however, affected coal and mineral transportation from mines, but operations in major industries such as Nalco in Angul, Rourkela Steel Plant in Rourkela and other places were normal. Activities at Paradip Port were also unaffected, another official said. Roads in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other parts of the state wore a deserted look, while train services have been affected in some places due to picketing on tracks. According to an ECoR official, some trains which were detained early in the day resumed operations after police cleared the protesters from the tracks. However, several trains have been running late since 6 am due to the demonstrations," the ECoR official added. Markets, schools and business establishments remained closed in almost all places across the state. However, there was no adverse impact on the operations of essential services like ambulances, hospitals, milk parlours, etc.

Protesters staged blockades on several arterial roads in the state capital, raising slogans against the BJP government and demanding justice for the deceased college girl in Balasore. Leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPIM (ML), Forward Bloc, RJD, SP and NCP hit the streets, holding their party flags to enforce the bandh. There was a scuffle between security personnel and Congress supporters near Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence. OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and the party’s Odisha in-charge, Ajay Kumar Lallu, were among the protestors taken to custody by police, sources said. "We have been requesting people to support the bandh as women are no longer safe in Odisha since the BJP formed the government in the state. As many as 15 women and girls are raped every day in the state, and the government has completely failed to check such incidents," Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam alleged. Opposition parties have requested the authorities of markets, transport, educational institutions, offices and banks to support the shutdown call. "The bandh is being observed peacefully across the state, including Bhubaneswar, and people have been supporting the cause for which we are fighting," Das said, adding that picketing is underway on national highways and railway stations. Asked about the inconvenience faced by people stranded at bus stands and train stations, Das said, "We are with the people and requesting them to cooperate. Those with emergency needs are being allowed to proceed."

Congress Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba were seen picketing in the state capital, holding party flags. Lallu claimed, "People from all walks of life—businessmen, trade unions, petrol pump workers—have extended their support to the bandh." "The people are not accepting the circumstances in which the college student self-immolated her. The victim had pleaded for help for over a week, from MLAs, MPs, college authorities to the CM’s office — yet no one responded. This is not suicide; it is institutional murder. Our fight will continue until Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign," Lallu said. CPI(M) state secretary Suresh Panigrahi demanded a judicial probe into the incident. "We are compelled to hit the streets as things are getting out of hand under the BJP government. The victim pleaded to everyone but was ignored. Now, the people of Odisha are enforcing the bandh," he said. In support of the bandh, the Odisha Petroleum Dealers’ Association shut down all fuel stations across the state from 6 am to 6 pm as a precautionary measure. The state government has tightened security in view of the bandh. The home department has directed all district collectors and SPs to remain on high alert in view of road blockades, picketing, agitations, and also cautioned them against violence during the 12-hour bandh. High-resolution AI-enabled cameras and drones have been deployed at key points, markets, and government buildings to monitor the situation, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said. "The situation is being closely monitored through a central command setup," the officer added.