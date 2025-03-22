Normal life affected in Ranchi as tribal outfits enforce bandh

Ranchi: Normal life was affected in the Jharkhand capital on Saturday as activists of various tribal outfits enforced an 18-hour Ranchi bandh in protest against the construction of a flyover close to a sacred 'Sarna Sthal', officials said.

Vehicular movement was affected as the bandh enforcers blocked key roads, burnt tyres, and shut down markets in the city.

The protesters demanded that a ramp of the flyover being constructed in Siram Toli be removed as it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to traffic movement.

Agitators scuffled with the police in various parts of the city, including in Hinoo and Argora areas. Examinees and journalists claimed they were harassed by the bandh enforcers.

Harmu, Kanke, Hinoo, Kokar-Lalpur, Kantatoli and other roads were blocked by the agitators who erected temporary bamboo structures and burnt tyres to enforce the bandh, which began at 6 am.

The Ranchi-Lohardaga Road was blocked near Titla Chowk in Ranchi.

Public transportation was severely affected, with city buses and motorised and battery-operated auto-rickshaws remaining off the roads.

Mobile app-based taxi services were also scarce, leaving passengers in the lurch.

Travelers using railway and airline services also faced inconvenience, as limited transport options made it difficult for them to reach railway stations or the airport.

Many commuters resorted to walking long distances in an attempt to reach their destinations.

The Ranchi district administration had made elaborate security arrangements and given strict instructions to the agitators to ensure that their stir did not cause any disruption or obstruction to the movement of traffic, dignitaries, students, members of educational institutions, or the general public.

"Barring a few incidents of traffic jams and burning of tyres, no major incident was reported from any part of the city," Ranchi Sub-divisional Police Officer Utkarsh Gupta said.

He said no arrest or detention of agitators was reported till 4 pm.

The protesters alleged that the government ignored their concerns.

They said when thousands of tribals gather at Siram Toli Sarna Sthal during Sarhul, the most significant tribal festival which is scheduled on April 1, the flyover ramp would disrupt access to the site.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Bablu Munda said they were forced to call Ranchi bandh as the government was not ready to listen to their grievances.

The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic movement by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.