Non-stop hundred hours seminar in MP from August 23-27 on Modi’s Man Ki Baat

BHOPAL: On the Man Ki Baat radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a seamless 100 hours marathon seminar will be organised covering a hundred episodes of India’s first visually enriched show, in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh from August 23 to 27.



The theme of the event is ‘Role of Man Ki Baat for Golden India in the Amrut Kaal of Independence’ and the event will be witnessed by representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, to make it break the longest event record.

“For the first time in the world, a not-out-hundred-hours event will be organised in Ravindra Bhawan of the city covering every episode of PM Modi’s ‘Man Ki Baat’ (MKB) radio programme, from 1st to 100th edition”, convenor of the marathon seminar Dr Raghvendra Sharma told Millennium Post.

Dr Sharma, who is the former chairperson of the MP Child Right Protection Commission, is currently the office secretary of the state unit of BJP and the chief patron of the TASC International Centre for Public Policy Research (ICPPR), which is organising the round-the-clock event on the MKB programme.

“A total of 100 speakers from different fields will address the audience. Notably, every speaker will throw light on a separate episode of the MKB in a separate hour, and a separate hundred audience will attend a separate hour”, Dr Sharma said.

The speakers will be political leaders, folk artists, sportspersons, IAS and IPS officers, vice-chancellors of various universities, writers, journalists, actors, defence experts, retired judges, professors, doctors, women and etc.

After every episode, a resolution will be administered to the gathering for their contribution to addressing the country’s problems, these will be body donation, eye donation, water conservation and saving, child protection, cow protection and etc.

Overseas will join the seminar from various countries like Canada, France, Hong Kong, USA, Australia etc. The event will be broadcasted live on various platforms of social media such as Facebook, Youtube and others.

“It will be the first seminar in the world where a platform will be provided to 100 speakers to address an audience in a continuous 100 hours programme, the chief patron of TAST ICPPR”, Sharma added. The learned speakers of different fields will share their thoughts and experiences on selected episodes of the MKB radio programme, he further added.

The seminar will end on August 27 at 11 am, just before starting the 104th edition of PM Modi’s Man Ki Baat.