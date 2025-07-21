‘Non-stop govt will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the people of the state have formed a “non-stop government” for the third time, and this government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring development.

He urged people not to be afraid of the Opposition’s propaganda and respond to them with facts.

The Chief Minister was addressing members of the OBC community at Sant Kabir Kutir here today. The community members had come to thank the Chief Minister for the welfare schemes implemented by the government for their benefit.