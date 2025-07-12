Non-cognisable case registered against Shiv Sena MLA

Mumbai: A non-cognisable case was registered on Friday against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and his supporter for assaulting a worker at the MLA hostel canteen in south Mumbai, police officials said.

A non-cognisable case is registered in minor offences. Police can not make arrest without a court warrant in such cases.

Gaikwad and one of his supporters assaulted the worker at the Akashwani MLA hostel canteen for `serving stale food’ on Tuesday night.

A viral video showing the two-time MLA from Buldhana punching and slapping the canteen worker created outrage across the state.

Gaikwad, who belongs to the party headed by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, refused to express regret, though, and said he would repeat his action if needed.

Police had asked the victim if he wanted to lodge a complaint against the MLA, but he did not turn up, an official said.

A police official then lodged a complaint on behalf of the state at the Marine Drive police station against the MLA and his supporter after examining the video footage, he said.

A non-cognisable case was registered against the lawmaker and his supporter under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3 (5) (common intention), the official said.