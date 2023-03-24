Non-BJP govts and leaders made victims of conspiracies: Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the two-year sentence awarded to Rahul Gandhi by a court in Surat is a matter of concern for democracy, and alleged that non-BJP governments and leaders were being made victims of conspiracies.



Soren said though he has full faith in the judiciary, he is against the decision to sentence the Congress leader in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks. “Despite having full faith in the judicial system, I disagree with the decision to punish @Shri Rahul Gandhi ji in the defamation case. Non-BJP governments and leaders are being made victims of conspiracies.

“This is a matter of concern for democracy and politics of the country... There is no value of democracy in front of ‘dhantantra’,” Soren tweeted.

The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly, too, and it was adjourned twice amid Congress legislators creating a ruckus.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate H H Varma, which held Gandhi guilty on Thursday, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader’s lawyer Babu Mangukiya said. The Congress has said Gandhi will file an appeal against the Surat court’s order.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.