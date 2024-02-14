Non-bailable warrant issued against key accused in Haldwani violence

A non-bailable warrant was issued on Wednesday against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik who had built the now razed madrasa and prayer site in Banbhoolpura and opposed their demolition vehemently.

The warrant will allow police to search his house and taking other steps necessary to nab him, officials here said.

Police can also now file a petition in the court seeking attachment of his property, they said Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard a PIL filed by Malik’s wife Safia seeking a stop on the demolition.

Security in Banbhoolpura area of the town which is under curfew since February 8 had been tightened ahead of the high court hearing.

Noted lawyer Salman Khurshid argued on behalf of the Banbhoolpura resident in the Uttarakhand High Court saying that his client should have been granted 15 days’ time to file a reply in the court before the demolition was carried out in the area. Demolition of “illegal structures” had sparked violence in Banbhoolpura on February 8, which claimed six lives and left more than a 100 people injured, including police and journalists.

Khurshid argued that although the demolition had been done and as such no relief can be granted to the petitioner, it was not done following the due legal procedure.

He claimed that the demolition was done four days after a notice was served upon the petitioner, even though as per the process of law, 15 days should have been granted to them to file a reply.

The high court has sought a reply from the state government and will hold the next hearing on the petition in the second week of May.

Kumaon Commissioner Dipak Rawat began a magisterial probe into the February 8 violence in the town.

He was assigned the job on February 10, and asked to submit his report to the government in 15 days.

The Kumaon Commissioner has informed the general public that if any person wants to record any facts, evidence/statement related to the above incident, then that person can visit the Camp Office of Commissioner Kumaon Division, Nainital within a week during office working hours and record their statement along with evidence.