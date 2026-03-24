Nominations open for SC Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

NEW DELHI: The Centre has invited nominations for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, an annual award presented on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.



Instituted to recognise outstanding contributions in disaster management, the award honours individuals and organisations that have demonstrated exemplary work in strengthening the country’s capacity to prevent, prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters. It covers a wide range of activities, including mitigation, preparedness, relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction, research, innovation, early warning systems, community awareness and capacity building.

The award is conferred in two categories — individual and institutional. Individual awardees receive a medal and a certificate, while organisations are honoured with a certificate and a plaque. Nominations are open to all, including government bodies, educational institutions, non-governmental organisations and private sector entities. Both individuals and organisations based in India are eligible.

Officials said the initiative aims to encourage wider participation in disaster risk reduction and promote a culture of preparedness across the country. By recognising best practices and innovative approaches, the award seeks to create a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration among stakeholders involved in disaster management.

Nominations can be submitted throughout the year via the National Awards Portal, and self-nominations are also permitted.

The award continues to serve as a significant platform to acknowledge efforts that safeguard lives, livelihoods and infrastructure. By celebrating such contributions, the government hopes to inspire more individuals and institutions to actively engage in building a disaster-resilient India.