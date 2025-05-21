Nominations for Padma Awards open till July 31

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formally opened the nominations for the coveted Padma Awards 2026, with the deadline for submissions fixed as July 31, 2025. Nominations and recommendations are to be submitted solely via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal at [https://awards.gov.in](https://awards.gov.in).

The Padma Awards (Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri) are some of the most prestigious civilian awards in the nation. Established in 1954, these awards are released every year on the Republic Day and are awarded to honour “work of distinction” and distinguished service in numerous areas such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, etc.

Complementing the government’s efforts to make the Padma Awards significantly “People’s Padma”, the citizens are urged to be proactively involved in identifying and suggesting unsung heroes, particularly from among women, weaker sections, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Divyang persons, and those who have been involved in selfless service to society.