‘Nominations, for Padma awards-2026 open now’

NEW DELHI: The Central government has formally commenced the process of nomination and recommendation for the Padma Awards 2026 to be announced on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. The window for online nominations opened on March 15, 2025, and will close on July 31, 2025.

The Padma Awards—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri—are the country’s highest civilian awards,

established in 1954 to honour “work of distinction” and outstanding work in different fields.

These are in the fields of art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry, to name just a few.

In accordance with the vision of the government to convert these awards into “People’s Padma,” all citizens are invited to participate actively in the process of nomination.

Even self-nomination is invited. Special focus is being given to finding unsung heroes among women,

SCs/STs, persons with disabilities, and weaker sections of society who have contributed selfless service to society.

Please note that government officials, including staff in public sector undertakings (PSUs), are not eligible except for doctors and scientists.