Nomination process ends for bypolls to 47 seats in 13 states

Lucknow/Jaipur: As the deadline for filing nominations for the bypolls to 47 seats across 13 states came to a close on Friday, the Opposition INDIA bloc finds itself at a pivotal juncture, poised to challenge the ruling BJP. With voting scheduled for November 13, this election cycle could serve as a crucial test for both alliances amid ongoing political dynamics.

Voting will be held on November 13 in nine seats of Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Bihar and Punjab, three in Karnataka, and two each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Sikkim. Additionally, one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Meghalaya will also go to the polls.

Notably, the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, previously held

by Rahul Gandhi, will see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepping into the fray.

Many of these seats became vacant after their MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while others are up for grabs due to the passing of current representatives. This context adds weight to the electoral stakes, as each party aims to solidify its presence in key constituencies.

The INDIA bloc has struggled to present a united front in recent contests, most notably in the Haryana Assembly polls, where disunity allowed the BJP to secure a decisive victory. The alliance has faced significant hurdles in Uttar Pradesh, particularly regarding seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming bypolls. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has chosen to contest all nine seats without Congress’s involvement, although Congress has signalled its intent to conduct joint campaigns with its ally.

In Uttar Pradesh, the contested seats include Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Kundarki, Phulpur, Sisamau, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Kahir. Eight of these seats became vacant following their MLAs’ successful bids for Lok Sabha seats, while Sisamau’s bypoll results from the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki due to a criminal conviction.

The BJP has nominated candidates in all but one seat—Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, which has been left for its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). This strategic move appears to overlook its other ally, the Nishad Party, which had staked a claim to two seats. However, Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad downplayed the oversight, emphasising the party’s commitment to the NDA’s victory over individual seat aspirations.

Among the candidates nominated by the SP are notable figures such as Tej Pratap Yadav for Karhal and Naseem Solanki for Sisamau. The BJP has put forward candidates including Ramvir Singh Thakur for Kundarki and Surendra Diler for Khair, while the RLD has fielded Mithilesh Pal in Meerapur.

In Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy has also filed his nomination for Channapatna, a seat left vacant by his father, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. In Punjab, candidates from both the BJP and Congress are vying for four seats, including Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha, with the BJP contesting three seats and its alliance partners AGP and UPPL taking the remaining two in Assam.

The stakes in Rajasthan are equally high, with seven constituencies, including Jhunjhunu and Dausa, set to see electoral battles. West Bengal will hold bypolls in six seats, including Sitai and Madarihat.