Nomination papers of 6 candidates rejected

Chandigarh: After the scrutiny of nomination papers for the 21-Tarn Taran Assembly Constituency bye-election, a total of six candidates’ nominations have been rejected, as per a spokesperson of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

The spokesperson informed that during the scrutiny conducted on Wednesday, nomination papers of four covering candidates and two independent candidates were found invalid in accordance with the Election Commission’s rules and guidelines.

The rejected candidates include Leena Sandhu, covering candidate of the Indian National Congress; Kanchanpreet Kaur, covering candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal; Sucha Singh, covering candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party; and Rajesh Walia, covering candidate of the Aam Aadmi Party.

In addition, nomination papers of two independent candidates, Lakha Singh and Sanjeev Singh, were also rejected as they did not meet the prescribed requirements of the Election Commission.

The spokesperson further stated that October 24 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers, after which the final list of contesting candidates for the Tarn Taran Assembly bye-election will be published.