Noida airport inauguration: Admin on high alert regarding security, traffic

Noida/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 have reached final stages.

The district administration is working on war footing to ensure a smooth inauguration ceremony, the government said in a statement issued in the state capital Lucknow.

All departments are rapidly completing their assigned responsibilities, it added.

According to the statement, this ambitious project has been translated into reality owing to active and continuous efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With his vision, the project is emerging as a major symbol of development in the state.

Following earlier review meetings by district administration, all departments are now finalising their responsibilities, the statement said.

Security arrangements, traffic management, parking, route operations, medical facilities, fire services, electricity supply, cleanliness, drinking water, barricading, signage and public announcement systems are all being put in place.

The event venue, helipad, parking areas and entry-exit routes have been fully organised. Special arrangements have been made to ensure smooth traffic flow. Surveillance has been strengthened through CCTV cameras, with continuous monitoring from control room, it stated.

Considering the large expected turnout of VVIPs, public representatives, industrialists, officials and general public, arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water and lighting have been further reinforced.

The state government said it is developing this project as a new hub for investment, employment and infrastructure growth, which will help accelerate Uttar Pradesh's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

At the administrative level, continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that the inauguration event is conducted smoothly and successfully, it stated.

Chief Minister Adityanath is personally tracking updates. Recently, he inspected the airport and reviewed all preparations, giving necessary directions to officials, it added.