‘Nobody gets our plight’: SC judge Kant on urgent hearing plea

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Surya Kant on Wednesday said he won’t order urgent listing of a case on the same day unless someone is about to be hanged and asked whether anyone understands the “plight of judges”, their hours of work and how much sleep they get.

Justice Kant was heading a bench, also comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh, which was hearing the mentioning of cases for urgent listing.

Chief Justice BR Gavai normally hears such mentioning. However, he is sitting on a five-judge constitution bench. As a matter of practice, the second most senior judge hears the mentioning of cases if the CJI is preoccupied with some constitutional bench matter or is indisposed. Justice Kant’s remarks came when an advocate, Shobha Gupta, mentioned that a residential house in Rajasthan will be auctioned today.