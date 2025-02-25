‘No work should be done without ASI approval’

Sambhal: A day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management sought the ASI’s permission to redecorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan, the Sambhal administration on Monday said no work should be done without the agency’s approval.

Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali told reporters on Sunday that it had written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to clean, paint and decorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

Asked about the management committee’s letter to the ASI, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the matter was pending in court and the property belonged to the ASI.

“The ASI has to take a decision. We have said that until the ASI grants permission, no one has the right to tamper with it (mosque) in any way,” he said.