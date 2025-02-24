No work should be done on Sambhal mosque without ASI approval, says district magistrate

Sambhal (UP): A day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management sought the ASI's permission to redecorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan, the Sambhal administration on Monday said no work should be done without the agency's approval. Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali told reporters on Sunday that it had written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to clean, paint and decorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan. Asked about the management committee's letter to the ASI, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the matter was pending in court and the property belonged to the ASI. "The ASI has to take a decision. We have said that until the ASI grants permission, no one has the right to tamper with it (mosque) in any way," he said. "I don't think there is any need for painting this type of a disputed structure. Still, the ASI should take a decision. There is nothing from our side," he added.

In its letter, management committee emphasised that the mosque had undergone cleaning and decoration ahead of Ramzan for centuries without any objections from the ASI. However, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and harmony, the committee decided to seek permission this time. Ali had said that the management committee were seeking formal approval to continue the longstanding tradition. He had also expressed hope that the ASI would grant permission. The Mughal-era mosque burst into the limelight after violence erupted during a survey as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to multiple casualties. The survey of the mosque was ordered by a local court after a petition was filed that claimed a Harihar temple had stood at the site.