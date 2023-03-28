No turban, mask on, sunglasses: Amritpal seen on Delhi street

New Delhi: A new video is doing round of fugitive Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh in the national capital surfaced on social media on Tuesday. It is claimed that the undated CCTV footage from a marketplace in Delhi, shows the man (Claimed to be Singh) without a turban, wearing a mask and dark glasses.



However, the Delhi police have not authenticated the CCTV footage yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Delhi Amrita Guguloth claimed that it is not clear from the CCTV footage that the youth seen in the CCTV footage is Amritpal Singh, at the same time, police are closely examining the footage. Nor, there is any official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage so far.

According to the information, the video has been circulated on social media and is said to be on March 21. This video is about a week old. A man wearing a mask is seen in this video.

The city police has already conducted an operation once before when the police got input about Amritpal hiding in Delhi. Amritpal could not be traced even after a special operation by the police. There was also information about him of going to Nepal.

Papalpreet Singh is said to be Amritpal Singh’s mentor- who claimed to be in the contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. Several images and videos of both the Khalistani activists have surfaced on social media since the police began a crackdown on him and his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De on March 18. Singh, however, managed to dodge the crackdown in Jalandhar and escaped in different vehicles by changing his appearance multiple times, police said.

Police also confirmed that both Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were allegedly sheltered by a woman at her home in Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district on March 19. They are still absconding. Punjab Police and agencies are looking for him since March 18.

At the same time, the Punjab government has given important information regarding Amritpal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Punjab government has said that the Punjab Police are very close to nabbing Amritpal.