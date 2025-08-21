No time for games: Govt passes Bill to ban digital betting, gambling

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to ban the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money, with a view to checking rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud.

Piloted by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed without a debate as Opposition members raised slogans demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

Once the legislation is passed by both Houses of Parliament, offering or facilitating online money gaming will be punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and/or a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.

The Bill also seeks to prohibit advertisement related to online money games and bars banks and financial institutions from transferring funds for any of such games.

Advertising of money games can attract imprisonment up to two years and/or fine up to Rs 50 lakh. Facilitating financial transactions related to money games can lead to imprisonment up to three years and/or fine up to Rs 1 crore. Repeat offences attract enhanced penalties, including 3-5 years’ imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore.

Offences under key sections are sought to be made cognizable and non-bailable.

Online money game is one played by a user by depositing money in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment.

The Bill outlaws all online betting and gambling (satta and jua) activities -- from online fantasy sports to online gambling (like Poker, Rummy and other Card games) and online lotteries.

Vaishnaw said online money gaming has become a serious social and public health issue, with proven significant negative impact on society.

“Our endeavour is to promote eSports and social gaming, online social gaming, and we would like India to become a game-making hub. For that, a lot of efforts are already being made,” he said.

The minister said so far as digital technologies go, online gaming has emerged as a “major sector” with three main segments.

“Two segments, eSports and online social gaming, are good for society. We are promoting two out of three segments... These two will get legal recognition and they will be promoted. And this bill will create an authority which basically creates programs and schemes which promote eSports and online social gaming,” Vaishnaw said.

The third segment, online money gaming, is causing harm to the society, he said, adding that this has emerged as a major social and public health problem.

Endorsements by top cricketers and film stars have incited interest in real money gaming apps such as fantasy sports betting games offered by Dream11, Games24X7, and Mobile Premier League.