No terror attack on security post in Udhampur: J&K Police

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday denied reports claiming a terror attack on a security post in the higher reaches of Udhampur district, saying a sentry on guard duty opened fire as a precautionary measure on observing some suspicious movement. The officials said the sentry fired a few rounds in the air around 8 pm and a search of the area was later conducted but nothing was found. “A sentry opened fire as a precautionary measure upon noticing suspicious movement in the Sang area of Basantgarh. Contrary to circulating social media reports, there was no attack,” police said in a brief statement tonight.

It is advisable for the public to avoid spreading “unsubstantiated information”, police said.

The security forces are engaged in a massive search and combing operation in Basantgarh,

which connects Udhampur with Kathua district.