No takers for erstwhile royals in Uttar Pradesh this LS election

Lucknow: Political parties appear to show little interest in fielding erstwhile royals of Uttar Pradesh in this Lok Sabha election in seats where they earlier held sway.



Former MPs Sanjay Singh, scion of the erstwhile Amethi princely state, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of Kalakankar, Kunwar Akshay Pratap Singh ‘Gopal Ji’ of Jamo (Amethi) and Begum Noor Bano of Rampur are missing from the electoral scene, as are former MLA Aridaman Singh of Bhadawar (Agra) and Noor Bano’s son Nawab Kazim Ali.

Social activist and political analyst Kaushal Kumar Shahi told news agency that several former kings and princes took to politics after the merger of their states.

“But in this election, some former kings and princes have not got a chance to contest... the glory of their forts (area of influence) is fading,” he said.