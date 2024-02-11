No subsidised power to Ministers, govt staff: Assam CM

Guwahati: No subsidised power will be provided to any minister, officer or government employee in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He has instructed the power department to install prepaid meters in government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony.

Himanta Sarma, in a post on X, said that he was informed by power department officials during a recent interaction that a very nominal amount on account of the monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of the ministers and senior officers.