No soldier killed at India-Pak border in terror attacks in 2023, says Govt

New Delhi: Not a single soldier lost their life in terror attacks along the Indo-Pak border in 2023, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai submitted data on terror attacks along the border that showed four soldiers were killed at the Line of Control (LoC) in 2021 while one soldier was killed at the LoC in 2022. No killings were reported in 2023. "The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, including along the Indo-Pak border, and the approach of the government is to dismantle the terror ecosystem," he said.

Citing measures taken by the government to control terror activities, Rai said close and effective coordination had been ensured between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the state levels on all terrorism-related matters. Multi Agency Centre has been strengthened to function on a 24x7 basis for real-time collation and sharing of intelligence on terror-related matters with other intelligence agencies and states, and ensure seamless flow of information between state and central agencies, he added. In addition, special forces are being raised by the states and Union territories to deal with terror incidents while the Central Armed Police Forces and the National Security Guard have also been stationed at different locations to assist the states in dealing with such incidents, Rai said.