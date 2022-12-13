No shortage of teachers, principals in KVs, LS told

New Delhi: There is no shortage of principals and teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, Lok Sabha was informed Monday.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), an autonomous body which operates KVs across the country, has carried out a rationalization exercise for ensuring availability of adequate number of regular teachers in the school, according to Ministry of Education. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi in Lok Sabha.

"There is no such shortage of principals and teachers as teachers are regularly engaged on contractual basis pending regular recruitment, for which advertisement has been issued recently. Also, KVS has carried out a rationalisation exercise for ensuring availability of adequate number of regular teachers in the school," she said.

Responding to a question about whether there was no scheme for career progression or a transfer policy leading to many spending five to seven years at far-flung stations, and they complain of a "policy paralysis", Devi said there are notified schemes for career progression and transfer guidelines for all category of employees in KVS.