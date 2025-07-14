No Shortage of Fertilizers in Chhattisgarh: Ample Stock of Nano DAP, NPK, and SSP to Compensate DAP Supply Gap

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has assured that there is no shortage of chemical fertilizers in the state. For the ongoing Kharif season 2025, all types of fertilizers are available in adequate quantities across cooperative societies and private sale centers. In view of the global situation leading to a dip in DAP imports, the state government has proactively arranged alternative fertilizers to meet farmers’ needs.

To ensure farmers do not face any inconvenience due to limited DAP supply, the government has stocked 1.79 lakh bottles of Nano DAP, over 25,000 metric tonnes more NPK, and 50,000 metric tonnes more SSP than the assigned targets. Additionally, against the target of 60,000 MT for Potash, 77,000 MT of Murate of Postash has already been stored. Nano DAP, considered an effective substitute for granular DAP, can be used for seed treatment, root dipping, and foliar spray post sowing or transplanting. Its continuous supply is being maintained by the state government.

As per officials, against the target of 3.10 lakh MT of DAP, over 1.63 lakh MT has already been stocked. Another 48,000 MT of DAP is expected to be supplied in July itself. The cooperative sector in the state holds 62% of the total DAP stock, prioritized for easy farmer access.

According to the Agriculture Department, the total fertilizer stock till date stands at 13.18 lakh metric tonnes, which is 38,000 MT more than the same period last year (12.79 lakh MT). This year, NPK and SSP stock exceeds the targets by 25,266 MT and 71,363 MT respectively — both being used as effective substitutes for DAP. The state has also recorded a surplus of 6 lakh MT of Urea, with additional supply scheduled for the coming months.

It is worth noting that Urea is applied in paddy thrice — first during sowing/transplanting, then 3-4 weeks later at the tillering stage, and finally during the booting stage (7-8 weeks post transplanting). This means Urea will be used actively until mid-September. As for DAP, 1.63 lakh MT is already stored, and another 48,850 MT is expected as per the July supply plan.

The department also informed that an additional 25,000 MT of NPK is likely to be supplied in July. Including this, the total additional NPK supply would reach 50,266 MT, compensating for 22,000 MT of DAP. Likewise, the extra SSP supply of 1.47 lakh MT will substitute 50,000 MT of DAP. Together, the surplus NPK and SSP supplies will offset 72,000 MT of DAP requirement.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reassured farmers that there is no need to panic over DAP shortage. “The Chhattisgarh government has ensured robust availability of Nano DAP, NPK, and SSP as effective alternatives. Following the guidance of experts from Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya and Agriculture Department officials, farmers can use these fertilizers confidently and expect good yields,” he said.

He also added that the cooperative societies have ample stocks of fertilizers and seeds as per the demand of farmers.