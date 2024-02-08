No scope for divisions in unity in diversity, asserts PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India’s mantra of unity in diversity is so comprehensive that there is no scope for divisions in it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that development and heritage will continue to march together as the country moves forward.



Addressing a programme marking the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Prabhupada at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Modi said in today’s India, Vande Bharat trains will run along with the transformation of Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan.

He lauded the younger generation for the change in their outlook and emphasised that they take along both knowledge and research together. “Our new generation now wears its culture proudly on its forehead,” Modi said. When youngsters lead the country, they can land a rover on the moon and also nourish traditions by naming the landing spot “Shivshakti”, he said.

They understand the importance of both spirituality and start-ups, the Prime Minister said, noting that pilgrimage centres like Kashi and Ayodhya are witnessing a large number of young visitors.

Modi paid rich tributes to Srila Prabhupada and noted that the 150th birth anniversary of the spiritual guru is being celebrated at a time when just a few days ago, the centuries-old dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was fulfilled.

Talking about the Ram temple and the consecration ceremony there on January 22, he said such a big “mahayagya” was completed only with the blessings of saints.

“India’s mantra of unity in diversity is so simple and comprehensive that there is no scope for divisions in it,” he added.

Modi also said Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, the 15th-century saint, was the epitome of love for Lord Krishna.

“He made spirituality and spiritual practice accessible to the common people,” he said.

The Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp and a coin in honour of Srila Prabhupada.

Prabhupada was the founder of the Gaudiya Mission that played a pivotal role in preserving and spreading the fundamental tenets of the Vaishnava faith. Gaudiya Mission has played a significant role in propagating the teachings of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and the rich spiritual heritage of Vaishnavism across the world, making it the centre of the Hare Krishna movement.

The biggest manifestation of distance from one’s own roots is forgetting one’s capabilities and strengths, Modi said, ruing that this happened with the glorious tradition of “bhakti” too.