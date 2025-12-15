‘No scientific link found between COVID-19 vaccination, sudden deaths in young adults’

New Delhi: A comprehensive, one-year autopsy-based observational study conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, has found no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination with sudden deaths among young adults, reaffirming the safety of Covid vaccines.

Sudden death in young adults is a significant concern requiring targeted public health strategies, the study said, underlying coronary artery disease remains the leading cause and that respiratory and unexplained deaths warrant further investigation.

The study, titled “Burden of Sudden Death in Young Adults: A One-Year Observational Study at a Tertiary Care Centre in India”, has been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR), the flagship journal of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The research involved a detailed evaluation of sudden death cases through verbal autopsy, post-mortem imaging, conventional autopsy, and histopathological examination, carried out by a multidisciplinary team of experts.

The study examined sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 over a one-year period. No statistically significant association was found between COVID-19 vaccination status and sudden deaths in the young population, the study said.

Cardiovascular system-related causes constituted the most common cause of death in young, followed by respiratory-related causes and other non-cardiac conditions, the study said.

The COVID-19 illness history and vaccination status were found to be comparable between younger and older age groups, with no causal link identified.

The findings are consistent with global scientific evidence affirming the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Sudheer Arava, Professor at AIIMS, New Delhi, asserted that the publication of this study assumes particular significance in light of misleading claims and unverified reports suggesting a connection between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths.

He highlighted that the findings do not support such claims and emphasised that scientific, evidence-based research must guide public understanding and discourse.

Health experts reiterated that sudden deaths in young individuals, while tragic, are often related to underlying, sometimes undiagnosed medical conditions, especially cardiovascular diseases, and require focused public health interventions such as early screening, lifestyle modification, and timely medical care.

Arava added, “Citizens are advised to rely on credible scientific sources and avoid misinformation that may

undermine public confidence in proven public health interventions.”

The cross-sectional study was conducted at the departments of Pathology and Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, Delhi, from May 2023 to April 2024, and cases meeting the definition of sudden death were included, excluding trauma, suicide, homicide, and drug abuse.

Verbal autopsy, which involved interaction with the close relatives and friends of the deceased regarding the circumstances of the death, previous medical history, including COVID-19 disease and vaccination, drug abuse, smoking and alcohol habits were noted in a standard proforma with proper informed consent. All the autopsies were conducted within 48 hours of death.