No school, no liquor on the day of Ram temple consecration ceremony: Yogi

LUCKNOW: With the much-anticipated consecration ceremony of the new idol of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya approaching, CM Yogi Adityanath has declared a statewide holiday in educational institutions on January 22.



Describing the event as a ‘national festival,’ the Chief Minister has also ordered the closure of liquor shops across the state on the same day.

During his recent visit to Ayodhya, CM conducted a crucial meeting with officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Following a visit to Shri Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi for darshan and worship, he acquired information about the Vedic rituals of Pran Pratistha scheduled to commence after Makar Sankranti.

Directing officials to provide necessary cooperation to the Teerth Kshetra Trust for security and other arrangements, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of enhanced hospitality for dignitaries attending the event. He called for the advanced selection of resting places for VVIPs, considering the possibility of early arrivals due to weather conditions.

To accommodate the expected influx of devotees and visitors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged increased availability of hotels, dharamshalas, home stays, and tent cities in Ayodhya. Drawing parallels with the grand tent cities established during the Kumbh Mela, he proposed a similar setup on 25-50 acres in Ayodhya.

In anticipation of global visitors post-January 22, he instructed the installation of multilingual sign throughout the city, covering languages from the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the UN.