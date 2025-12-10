‘No scarcity of key anti-TB drugs in central, state stocks’

New Delhi: There is no shortage of essential anti-TB drugs like Rifampicin and Ethambutol in the central and state warehouses, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

She was responding to a question on whether there has been any shortage of key anti-tuberculosis drugs in recent months, the reasons for delay in tender finalisation by the Central Tuberculosis Division and the measures being taken to ensure uninterrupted drug supply under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

In a written reply, Patel said the NTEP is being implemented under the aegis of National Health Mission (NHM) across the country.

“There are no shortages of any key anti-TB drugs, including for Rifampicin and Ethambutol, in the Central and State warehouses. Rate contract model has been established for all drugs including newer and shorter regimen drugs for 2025-27, while ensuring adequate buffer,” she stated.

Several steps have been taken to strengthen the supply chain of quality drugs, the response stated.

These include timely submission of indents to the procurement agency, real-time tracking of drug availability and utilisation via the drugs and vaccines distribution management system (DVDMS),

regular physical stock verification by state, district, and national teams during field visits, and supervision at both state and district levels.