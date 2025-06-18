‘No restrictions on growers to sell, purchase apples in HP’

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday made it clear that apple growers in the state are free to sell and purchase apples from the orchards, directly or at wholesale markets, but no bulk buyer will be permitted to fleece the apple producers.

Chief Minister’s principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan said some social media reports suggest that the state government has imposed a ban on the apple orchardists to sell their produce in the orchards or mandis (wholesale authorised markets). This is absolutely misleading and seems to be the handiwork of some political opponents.

“The apple growers are free to sell their produce in the upcoming apple season in whatever way they want to sell to the agents or wholesale buyers directly from the orchards”

However, he said steps have been taken to see that the buyers coming to the state or others eager to purchase the apples will be required to get themselves registered and that they should have a valid license from their government. This step has been taken to protect the gardeners from getting caught in the trap of people who do not pay later.

Chauhan expressed serious concern over the recurring exploitation of apple growers by unscrupulous buyers who vanish without clearing their dues. He pointed out that several buyers lure orchardists by offering the highest prices during the peak harvest season, thereby securing large consignments of apples. However, once the produce is lifted and transactions are concluded, these buyers often disappear without making full payments, leaving the growers in financial distress.

On steps taken by the Congress government led by Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to protect the interests of the orchardists and save them from exploitation, the first time the policy of universal cartels was introduced. The growers have also welcomed the decision. It was their demand for several years. No government showed the courage to implement the landmark decision.

“It was only the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government which implemented the decision on universal cartons. Now, no apple carton packed above 20 kg is allowed to be sold. This means the apples are sold by weight in the wholesale markets,” said Chauhan.