No respite from cold wave in Kashmir, Pahalgam shivers at minus 10.3 deg C

Srinagar: There was no respite from cold wave conditions in Kashmir as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley on Friday, officials said here.

The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded the lowest temperature in the valley last night at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius and minus 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius compared to the previous night’s minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.