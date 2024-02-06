No respite from cold in Kashmir; snowfall, rain in HP

SRINAGAR/SHIMLA: There was no respite from the intense cold wave conditions in Kashmir on Tuesday as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the valley, a MeT department official said. While over 470 roads, including four national highways, remained closed in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after snowfall and rain in several parts, the state emergency operation centre said. According to the centre, 473 roads were closed while 398 transformers and 38 water supply schemes were disrupted.



Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 11. degrees Celsius and was the coldest recorded place in the valley last night.

The mercury in Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir fell to minus 10.5 degrees Celsius from previous night’s minus 10.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag and Qazigund towns in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and minus 2.0 degrees Celsius respectively, the official said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius compared to previous night’s minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

As forecast, the weather improved in Kashmir on Tuesday morning as sun shone over the valley after nearly four days of overcast skies.

Although ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’ -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended earlier this week, the cold wave has continued in Kashmir.

The valley is currently going through a 20-day-long ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) which shall be followed by a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).

In Himachal, January was recorded as the driest in the past 17 years as the state received 6.8 mm rains against normal rainfall of 85.3 mm, a deficit of 92 per cent, according to the MeT department.

In January 1996, the rain deficit was 99.6 per cent and in 2007, the rain deficit was 98.5 per cent.

Of the total, 153 roads were closed for vehicles in Lahaul and Spiti, 134 in Shimla, 68 in Kullu, 61 in Chamba, 46 in Mandi, eight in Sirmaur, two in Kinnaur and one in Kangra.

The snowfall also increased the tourist footfall in the state. Shimla witnessed an increase in the tourist arrival from 30-70 per cent last weekend, said Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth, while pinning his hope on February for a good season.

The minimum and maximum temperatures remained below normal. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 8.6 degrees C.

The local Met Office has predicted dry weather in the state for the next six days till February 12.

The snow and rains has also brought cheers to the agriculturists and horticulturists as snow is considered as white manure for apples and rains are beneficial for the Rabi crop. A dry spell had affected the Rabi crops in plain areas.