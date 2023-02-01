No relief from inflation, unemployment: Baghel

Describing the Budget as disappointing, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said through this Budget, the BJP-led government at the centre has once again shattered the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the common people as the Union Budget has no special provisions for the youth, farmers, laborers and women of the country.

The government at the center has opened a box of empty promises for the upcoming elections in many states. Neither the MSP of the farmers has increased, nor has the youth got an employment guarantee.

He said that there is recession, poverty, unemployment and inflation in the economy. Instead of immediate and quick relief, the government wants to divert people’s attention from the problems of the present by showing hollow dreams of the future.

He said that this Budget has been prepared keeping in view the upcoming elections only.