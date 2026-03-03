‘No records on whether Sambhal Jama Masjid built over ruins or vacant land’

New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India has told the Central Information Commission that it does not have any records indicating whether the Jama Masjid in Sambhal was constructed after demolishing any earlier structure or on vacant land, nor does it have documents identifying the landowner at the time of its construction.

In an RTI application, Satya Prakash Yadav sought to know whether the Mughal-era mosque, Jama Masjid, was built by demolishing any ruins or on vacant land, along with the name of the landowner at the time and the documents granting ownership rights.

The ASI, in its reply, stated that “no such information is available in this office”.

On questions relating to the nature of constructions at the site at the time it was taken under protection, any subsequent new constructions, and past disputes associated with the mosque, the ASI said that such information was not available in its records.

However, during the first appeal proceedings, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) pointed to an incident in 2018, stating that no new construction is permitted within the protected area of a centrally protected monument. It disclosed that an “illegal” steel railing was being erected at the Jama Masjid site that year and that the department had issued orders to stop the work.

The applicant had also asked about the period of construction of the mosque. The ASI replied that, as per its records, “Jama Masjid Sambhal was constructed in the year 1526,” and referred to supporting material. On whether the structure was known by any other name earlier, the department said the mosque has been protected by the ASI under the same name.

In response to a query on the present nature of the structure, the ASI stated, “At present, it exists as a mosque.”

It further said the Jama Masjid was taken under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India in 1920, citing a gazette notification.