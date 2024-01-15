No question of sparing anyone in gangrape case: Karnataka CM

HAVERI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said there was no question of sparing anyone involved in the gangrape of a Muslim woman allegedly by six youth from the same community.



Six people allegedly barged into a hotel room and assaulted an inter-faith couple during their stay in Hanagal Taluk of Haveri district on January 8, following which two of them have been arrested.

The BJP has accused that attempts are being made to hush up the case.

“We have arrested all the accused persons. Investigation is going on. We will not allow anyone to take law into their hands irrespective of the faith and caste they belong to,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that nobody will be allowed to law into their hands, Siddaramaiah said the government will take action as per law. There is no question of sparing anyone, he added.

On the question of no one from the government having consoled her or offered any relief, the Chief Minister said he received the application just now and government will consider her plea. Regarding the BJP’s demand for setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Siddaramaiah explained that those investigating the case now are police and those who will be part of the SIT will be police only.