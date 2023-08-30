‘No question of joining hands with NDA or INDIA’

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday said all parties are eager for an alliance with the BSP but there is “no question” of her party joining hands with either the BJP-led NDA or the opposition’s INDIA alliance.

She made the comments in a series of posts on microblogging site X, a day ahead of the INDIA alliance’s meeting in Mumbai during which the opposition leaders are expected to chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Mayawati claimed that both the NDA and the INDIA blocs consist of parties most of which have “anti-poor, casteist, communal, pro-rich and capitalist policies” against which the BSP’s struggle continues.

“That is why the question of contesting elections in alliance with them does not arise. Hence I appeal to the media: No fake news please,” she said.

Although everyone is eager to ally with the BSP, the opposition accuses it of collusion with the BJP if it doesn’t ally with them and if it does then “we are secular”, Mayawati said, adding, “This is grossly unfair.”

“The BSP, like in 2007, will single-handedly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and the upcoming assembly elections in the four by uniting crores of neglected people based on brotherhood. Media should not spread misinformation again and again,” she said.