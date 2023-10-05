‘No question of building SYL canal as Punjab has no spare water’

Chandigarh: A day after the Supreme Court’s order over the construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal in Punjab, the Mann government on Thursday said there is no question of building the canal as the state has no spare water to share with Haryana.



The top court on Wednesday asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab allocated for construction of part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate about the extent of construction carried out there.

The SYL issue, along with other issues, was discussed in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mann at his residence here. Mann said not even a single drop of additional water will be shared with any other state at any cost.

“The SYL issue was discussed at the meeting. Not even a single drop of additional water will be shared with any other state at any cost. ...Convening the monsoon session (of the state Assembly) soon was also discussed. Approval to several pro-people decisions was given,” the chief minister wrote on X.

Later, an official statement said that the Cabinet opined that the state has no spare water to share with any other state.