No proposal to increase time limit for employees to switch from NPS to old pension scheme: Centre

New Delhi: There is no proposal to increase the time limit for central government employees to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to old pension scheme, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The NPS was introduced for central government employees in 2003.

NPS is mandatory for all new recruits in the central government service from January 1, 2004 (except the armed forces), Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written response to a question.

In pursuance of court judgements, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare had issued instructions on March 3, 2023, giving a one-time option to the central government civil employee for inclusion under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021) who have been appointed against a post or vacancy which was advertised or notified for recruitment/appointment prior to notification for NPS on December 22, 2003, he said.

The extant procedures state that it is for the appointing authority of the post in the ministry concerned against which such an option has been exercised to examine and decide applicability of these instructions, Singh said in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

“Fixed time schedules stipulated for every activity to be performed for examination and decision of the options exercised by the employee, he said, adding the time limit for submission of option by employees was August 31, 2023 while the time limit for examination and decision on the option by appointing authority concerned was November 30, 2023.