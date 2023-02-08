'No proposal to convert existing institute, varsity into Central univ’

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to convert any existing institute or university into a Central university.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“Setting up of a Central University is a continuous process and is setup when need arises. There is no prescribed criteria for setting up such university. At present, there

is no proposal to convert existing institute

or university into a Central University,” Sarkar said.

At present there are 54 central universities across the country.