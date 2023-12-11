‘No proposal on quota for OBCs in central edu institutions’

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Education on Monday ruled out any proposal regarding reservation in promotion for OBCs in central educational institutions.

The information was shared by Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha by Manickam Tagore, the Congress MP from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu.

“The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers Cadre) Act, 2019, provides for reservation of posts by considering the university as one unit,” Sarkar said.

“Also, according to the act, reservation is applicable in all the higher educational institutions except the institutions listed in the schedule and few other exceptions, as stated in the act. Further, as per this act, reservation is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in teachers’ cadre in central educational institutions,” he added.

He said occurrence of vacancies and filling those is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements. “As on date, more than 6,080 faculty positions, including professor’s posts, have been filled through special recruitment drives under Mission Recruitment, out of which 871 positions have been filled by Scheduled Castes, 426 by Scheduled Tribes, 1,424 by Other Backward Classes,” he added.