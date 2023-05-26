No power tariff hike this fiscal in UP

Lucknow: In a big relief to the power consumers, there will be no power tariff hike this fiscal as the state Electricity Regulatory Commission has rejected the proposal of 18 to 23 per cent hike for the financial year 2023-24.



This is the fourth year in a row that there will be no hike in the power tariff in the state.

As the tariff rates remained unchanged all across Uttar Pradesh except for the power consumers of Noida Power Company where surprisingly tariff has been reduced by 10 per cent. The power tariff for urban consumers for consumption from 0-150 units per month will remain unchanged at Rs 5.50 per unit. The tariff for consumption of 151-300 units will be Rs 6 per unit and Rs 6.50 for consumption of 300 units and above. The tariff for urban BPL consumers will be Rs 3 per unit for consumption up to 100 units per month.

For the rural area consumers the tariff for consumption from zero to 100 units per month will be Rs 3.35 per unit, Rs 3.85 per unit for consumption of 101-150 units and Rs 5 per unit for consumption of 151-300 units and Rs 5.50 per unit for consumption of 300 and above units per month. There is no change in tariff for unmetered power connection which will be Rs 500 per KW.

The order was given by the full bench of the Electricity Regulatory Commission headed by Chairman RP Singh and members BK Srivastava and Sanjay Singh Thursday.

The Power Companies had given a proposal of power hike to match distribution loss. They claimed that they require Rs 92,564.89 crore for purchase of 140.96 billion units for smooth operation. But, the Commission approved the annual revenue requirement of Rs 86579.51 crore as well as approved purchase of 133.45 billion units. The electricity companies sought distribution losses of 14.90 per cent, but only 10.30 percent was accepted by the Commission.