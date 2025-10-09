No power cuts in Punjab from next year, says Kejriwal

Jalandhar: There will be no power cuts from next summer in Punjab, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, as he launched a Rs 5,000-crore project to upgrade the power infrastructure in the state.

The project was launched under the Roshan Punjab campaign, with which the state intends to make Punjab the first power-cut-free state in the country.

Addressing a gathering here, Kejriwal claimed that no government ever dreamt of such an ambitious project, but Punjab’s.

He said this was the first time an investment of Rs 5,000 crore was being made to reform the power sector, which will make outages a thing

of the past.

The project envisages setting up new substations and power lines, and a reduction in load on feeders, he said.

The focus will be on building new infrastructure, upgrading existing systems, and enhancing maintenance in the power sector, he said.

The former Delhi chief minister said the overhaul will eliminate voltage fluctuation, especially in rural

and remote areas.

There is no shortage of electricity in Punjab, but in many places, substations, electric lines, and other infrastructure have become outdated, leading to interruptions in power supply, he said.

Kejriwal said the upgrades involve laying 25,000 km of new power cables, 8,000 new electric transformers, and 77 new power sub-stations.

“Infrastructure upgrade is being done at scale. The entire system will be modern. In the next summer, there will be no power cuts in

Punjab,” he claimed.

The politician blamed the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments for not improving the power distribution and transmission

network in the state.

Kejriwal said a project has been launched to improve the low tension (LT) network in 13 municipal corporations.

Unnecessary wires are being removed from electric poles, low-hanging wires are being raised, old wires are being replaced, and open metre boxes are being sealed to ensure public safety, he said.