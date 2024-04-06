No political rallies, posters in strife-torn Manipur

Imphal: Posters of political parties, mega rallies and visible movement of leaders, the traditional elements of campaigning, are conspicuously missing in violence-hit Manipur where polling for Lok Sabha elections is due in less than two weeks.



The only visible hint of the impending election is the hoardings put up by local election authorities, urging citizens to exercise their franchise.Amid the muted election fervour, major party figures have refrained from visiting the conflict-ridden state to canvass for votes or make electoral pledges.

While the BJP has enlisted prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as star campaigners, the Congress lineup includes Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other key leaders. However, none of them have any appearance in Manipur yet. Though the Election Commission of Manipur maintained that there are no official restrictions on campaigning activities, party representatives emphasised the need for subdued campaigning to avoid aggravating the delicate situation in the state.

“There are no restrictions from the Election Commission’s side on campaigning. Anything which is within the boundaries of the model code of conduct is allowed,” Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Pradeep Jha said. To tackle the tricky situation, the candidates, BJP’s Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Congress’ Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Republican Party of India’s Maheshwar Thounaojam and Rajmukar Somendro Singh who is backed by the Manipur Peoples’ Party (MPP), have come up with a unique solution. They are reaching out to the voters in a non-conventional way which includes holding meetings at their residence or party offices and their supporters indulging in door-to-door campaigns. “It would have been better if I addressed public meetings and held rallies, but I have decided to keep the campaign low-key,” Maheshwar Thounaojam, who has deployed teams of volunteers for door-to-door campaigning, said.

Basanta Kumar Singh, the sitting education and law minister of the state, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time, is holding small meetings at his residence and the party office. Similarly, Akoijam, a professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi, mostly meets people at his residence. Posters of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and those seeking voters for Akoijam have also been put up at the Congress office in Imphal. “Elections are important for us but we cannot rub salt in people’s wounds by doing pomp and show. Elections are also like a festival but we cannot celebrate the festival in a loud manner because of the current situation” BJP Manipur President A Sharda Devi said.