No poison in Mukhtar Ansari’s viscera: Officials

Lucknow: Contrary to the allegations of Mukhtar Ansari’s family members, no poison was detected in the viscera of the gangster-turned-politician who died in an Uttar Pradesh jail last month, officials said here on Wednesday.

The postmortem report of Ansari, who was lodged in Banda jail and died on March 28, had earlier said that the reason for his death was “myocardial refraction” or heart attack. Ansari’s family, however, had been insisting that he was subjected to slow poisoning in jail.

“We have got the Forensic Science Lab report that has confirmed that no traces of poison were found in the viscera. This has been given to the probe panel led by Banda Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate,” a senior officer said.

Viscera is a sample of internal organs of the body such as the liver, spleen, stomach and bladder.

Reacting to the report which came out on Tuesday, Ansari’s brother Afzal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket, said they do not trust either the postmortem or the viscera reports. Afzal Ansari’s claim that his brother Ansari was poisoned in prison, received support from politicians including Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Mayawati. “The correct sample of viscera was not sent for investigation,” Ansari said in Ghazipur.