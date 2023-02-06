No plan to introduce menstruation leave in edu institutions: Govt to LS

New Delhi: There is no proposal to bring legislation to ensure menstruation leave in educational institutions, Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar informs Lok Sabha.

“No such proposal is under consideration in the ministry,” he said.

The minister informed that the UGC has introduced “Guidelines for Basic facilities and amenities for safe, secure environment for Women and Women Cell (for sensitization, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)”.

The guidelines state that the HEIs should ensure easy access to basic sanitation and hygiene facilities for women such as clean, well-maintained and fully functioning separate restrooms equipped with 24 hours tap water supply, soap, covered dustbins, sanitary pad disposal bins and vending machines in all its buildings.