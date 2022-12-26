No plan to implement provisions of MPLAD in Haryana: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that in case the MLAs who have received an amount of Rs 5 crore for development works in their constituencies and their works have not been completed or the MLAs who have not received the total amount, the concerned MLA will intervene and get it completed by the next session or by March 31.



The Chief Minister was replying during a discussion on the provision of Local Area Development Fund for the legislators in the state, on the first day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

Khattar said that the state government has no plan to make provision for MLALAD on the lines of Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD). He said that the objective of the Member of Legislative Assembly is to get development work done in their assembly constituency under any scheme of the government.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had given Rs 5 crore each to the MLAs for the development work in their constituencies in the year 2014 and 2019. Giving details of Rs 5 crore allocated to MLAs, the Chief Minister apprised the House that there are 67 assembly constituencies where an amount of about Rs 4 to 6 crore has been allocated to each constituency. Apart from this, less amount has been received by 10 assembly constituencies including Dadri, Beri, Garhi Sampla, Kalanaur, Ellenabad, Israna, Adampur, Rewari, Dabwali and Kalanwali.

He urged the MLAs to hold meetings and get information from officers if some development works are pending in any assembly constituency. He made it clear that any development work including education, health, panchayat etc can be done under this allocated amount of Rs 5 crore to MLAs.

The Chief Minister said that 90 MLAs would be sent a list of works done in their areas, in which the works whose completion certificates are yet to come would also be included. If any work is left out of this list, then the MLA should inform the government about it, and further action will be taken on it as soon as possible.