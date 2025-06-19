‘No place for double standards when it comes to terrorism’: PM

Kananaskis (Canada): India’s neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism and turning a blind eye towards the challenge would be a “betrayal of humanity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G7 leaders, seeking action against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorist activities.

In an address at a G7 outreach session here, Modi said the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a direct attack on the “soul, identity, and dignity” of every Indian, adding any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price.

There must be no place for “double standards” in dealing with terrorism, he said and questioned whether those spreading terror and those who suffer from it be “weighed on the same scale.”

Modi was addressing the G7 outreach session on Energy Security on Tuesday.

“Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. It stands in opposition to all nations that uphold democratic values. Unity in the fight against terrorism is imperative,” Modi said.

“Unfortunately, our own neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for terrorism.”

“For the sake of global peace and prosperity, our thinking and our policies must be extremely clear - any country that supports terrorism must be held accountable and made to pay the price,” he said.

Modi said the reality is quite the opposite.

“On the one hand, we are quick to impose various sanctions based on our own preferences and interests. On the other hand, nations that openly support terrorism continue to be rewarded,” he added.

The prime minister posed certain questions too.

“Are we truly serious about addressing terrorism? Will we understand the true meaning of terrorism only when it knocks on our own doors?”

“Can those who spread terror and those who suffer from it be weighed on the same scale? Are our global institutions at risk of losing their credibility?,” he asked.

The PM called for decisive global action in dealing with terrorism. “If we don’t take decisive action today against this terrorism that stands against humanity, history will never forgive us,” he said.

“Turning a blind eye towards terrorism for the sake of vested interests, or extending support to terror or terrorists, is a betrayal of all humanity,” he added. The PM said there must be no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism.

“Recently, India faced a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack. The terrorist attack that took place on April 22 was not just an assault on Pahalgam, but a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of every Indian,” he said.