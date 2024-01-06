No parade of R-Day in stadiums with synthetic track, says Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced that no parade of Republic Day will be held in any ground with synthetic track.



Mann said that during the functions to commemorate Republic Day on January 26, the parades will be organised only on the grounds or stadiums without synthetic athletic tracks. Mann said that during the parade a number of tableaus and other events are organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and country.

CM Mann said that during the functions the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade cause damage to the track, which later causes a lot of inconvenience to the players.

Mann said that it will help in promotion of sporting activity in the state. The chief minister said that as per this only the function slated to be held at Ludhiana on Republic Day will also be held at the PAU.

He said that the state government is committed to the promotion of sports in the state and any sort of loss to players or sporting infrastructure

is unimaginable.