No paper leak in UPSC, SSC exams in last 5 years: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that no incident of paper leak has been reported in recruitment exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last five years.

The information was given by Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, in response to a question by member Manoj Kumar Jha.

The Rashtriya Janta Dal MP had sought details “of instances of recruitment examination leaks during the last five years and the states with the maximum number of leaks and the details of such leaks.”

The minister said: “Insofar as recruitment for central government posts through recruitment examinations conducted by the two recruitment agencies under the administrative jurisdiction of this Department, viz. UPSC and SSC, is concerned, no incident of exam paper leakage has been reported during the last five years.” mpost